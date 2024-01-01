Reviewing Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) & Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avance Gas and Viper Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy $866.47 million 6.44 $151.67 million $2.29 13.70

Viper Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Avance Gas.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avance Gas 0 1 1 0 2.50 Viper Energy 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avance Gas and Viper Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Viper Energy has a consensus price target of $38.08, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Viper Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy is more favorable than Avance Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Avance Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avance Gas and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avance Gas N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy 19.94% 7.35% 5.68%

Summary

Viper Energy beats Avance Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Avance Gas Holding Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc. owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

