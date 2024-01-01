Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Update

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
RVPHW stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
