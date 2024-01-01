RHS Financial LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. 7,727,481 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

