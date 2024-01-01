RHS Financial LLC Invests $404,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.47 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,449. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

