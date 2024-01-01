RHS Financial LLC Purchases 8,618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,314,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

