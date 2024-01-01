RHS Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 387,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 106,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 267,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,092,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.85. 442,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

