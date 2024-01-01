Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RELL

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $13.35 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $190.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

Insider Activity at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.