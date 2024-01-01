Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in December

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RRAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.96. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Resource Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter worth $486,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the first quarter worth $523,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the third quarter worth $809,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Resource Acquisition

