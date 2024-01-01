Ripio Credit Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,861.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $31,861.05 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

