Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.46% of Fortinet worth $209,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,880,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

