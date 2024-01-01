Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,837 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.16% of The Cigna Group worth $136,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $299.45. 1,187,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,365. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $331.82. The company has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

