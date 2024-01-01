Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,928,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,866 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $228,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,305,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,613. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.