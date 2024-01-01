Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $111,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,064,642,000 after buying an additional 88,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after purchasing an additional 104,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.04. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

