Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,524 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,524 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Linde worth $262,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.71. 975,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,243. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $302.17 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.91 and a 200 day moving average of $386.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

