RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RKFL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.13. 89,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,361. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. RocketFuel Blockchain had a negative net margin of 838.28% and a negative return on equity of 943.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.