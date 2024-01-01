Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in December

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,340,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,330,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

