RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 831,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,091 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of RTX worth $59,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $84.14. 4,624,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,783,707. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

