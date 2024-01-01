Rune (RUNE) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $104,143.78 and $277,591.40 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00012424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.26127241 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $290,470.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

