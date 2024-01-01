Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.9 days.

Russel Metals Stock Up 2.8 %

RUSMF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

