Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Down 21.6% in December

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.9 days.
Russel Metals Stock Up 2.8 %
RUSMF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.
About Russel Metals
