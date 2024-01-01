Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryohin Keikaku in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYKKY traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $16.06. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

