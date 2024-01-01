Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Update

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryvyl

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryvyl in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryvyl in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryvyl during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryvyl Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a negative return on equity of 8,399.76%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryvyl will post -10.36 EPS for the current year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

