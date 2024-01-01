S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

S4 Capital Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of S4 Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,536. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

