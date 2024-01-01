Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Samsonite International Price Performance

SMSEY opened at $16.47 on Monday. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

