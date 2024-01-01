Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 471,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SASR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after buying an additional 318,446 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

