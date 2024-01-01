Sapphire Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,837.18 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $25.74 million and $29,837.18 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.79 or 0.05411348 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00093818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00030615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00017491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00025676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000542 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,597,901,214 coins and its circulating supply is 1,577,271,791 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.