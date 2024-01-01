Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,146,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 355,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,890,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.35 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

