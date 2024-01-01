Satovsky Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,093 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $237.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.93 and a 1 year high of $238.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

