Satovsky Asset Management LLC Sells 7,607 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 194,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,729 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 69,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFAR stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.