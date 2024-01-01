Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF remained flat at $36.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,600,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,924. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

