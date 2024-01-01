Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,368,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. 1,379,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,557. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

