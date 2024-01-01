Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,860,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

