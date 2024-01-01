Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

