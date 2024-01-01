Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. First Trust International IPO ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 51,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $181.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

