Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $482,000 Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,803 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 988,586 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,096 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $41.57 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.