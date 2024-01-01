Sebold Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the period. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,504,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 157,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

HYD opened at $51.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

