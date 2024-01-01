Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,285 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 474,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

