Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.50 on Monday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at $173,491,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

