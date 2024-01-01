Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,797. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.