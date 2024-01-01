Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 5,097 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.72. 648,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

