Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 782 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.97. 1,948,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,605. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

