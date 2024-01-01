Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $283,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of BSMQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,316. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.0517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

