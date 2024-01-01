Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,142 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 217,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.32. 271,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,834. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

