Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 21.5% in December

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 124,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $14.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHBI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $41,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,584.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,558 shares of company stock valued at $54,056. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.