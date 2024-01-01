Short Interest in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Decreases By 18.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Algoma Steel Group Increases Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.