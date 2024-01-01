Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Drops By 18.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $842.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

