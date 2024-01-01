Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Drops By 14.0%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Aterian Price Performance
Aterian stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. Aterian has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 52.92% and a negative return on equity of 74.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
