Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expands By 24.2%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.40. 499,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,991. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

