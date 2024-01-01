Short Interest in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expands By 13.5%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,400 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 747,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $86,701.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,316.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after buying an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,146,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,743,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after buying an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,356 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 138,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Banner had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

