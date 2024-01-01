Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Grows By 17.9%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.80. 20,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,555. The company has a market capitalization of $766.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $119.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.93.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

BBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,884.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 347,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.