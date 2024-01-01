Short Interest in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Declines By 10.6%

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $87.02. The stock had a trading volume of 551,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $89.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $99,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

